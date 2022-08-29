WTVM Editorial 08/26/22: Pet Owners Battle Inflation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society on Milgen Road hosted a pet food pantry for needy pets whose owners feel the crush of record inflation.

It’s called the “No Empty Bowls Pet Food Pantry”.

It’s perfect timing, because more and more pet owners are struggling, some even giving back adopted animals or even worse, abandoning them. Veternarians.org says a whopping 73% of pet owners believe a food pantry for pets would be helpful.

Pet food costs are up 13% in the past year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

46% of pet owners cancelled or delayed medical treatments for their pets directly due to inflation, with 25% considering re-homing their pets because of runaway costs. It’s clear that those people are financially overwhelmed if they’re forced to surrender pets that bring them love and joy.

That’s what makes the upcoming Paws Humane Pet Food Pantry worthy of our support. If you can help, please bring bags or cans of dog and cat food this week to the Paws Humane facility at 4900 Milgen Road.

As families here - just like everywhere - struggle to keep their heads above water during this almost-certain recession, it’s likely the stakes for animal owners will only get higher…

Because inflation is unlikely to fall anytime soon…according to the Congressional Budget Office.

It says the new Inflation Reduction Law won’t live up to its name, because the planned impact on inflation is (quote) “statistically indistinguishable from zero.”

So, with no relief in sight, having to choose between feeding your pets and paying more for gas, food and energy creates a harsh reality for many innocent pets and owners.

But if we donate pet food to Paws Humane we can help needy owners with welcome supplies, keep pets fed and families together.

