Crash involving school bus on Colin Powell Pwky in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a crash involving a Phenix City school bus.

According to school officials, the accident occurred on Colin Powell Parkway in Phenix City around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, there appeared to be a vehicle flipped on its side.

No children were on the bus during the crash, but the bus driver suffered minor injuries, but

It is unknown at this time the condition of the other driver.

