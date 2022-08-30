Business Break
Heavy police presence on Hwy 431 in Russell County

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence in Russell County, sources say.

Many law enforcement officers were on Highway 431 going south, passing Russell County High School at about 3:30 p.m.

According to sources, deputies are heading to Hatchechubee, Alabama.

The situation is still unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, for updates.

