Lee County commissioners present Bill Harris’ family with plaque

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A plaque was presented to the family of Lee County Coroner Bill Harris at the latest Lee County Commission meeting.

Harris died in June after a longtime battle with throat cancer.

Before his passing, he worked for over 30 years in the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

He also served as a paramedic supervisor with East Alabama Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services before retiring in 2016.

The plaque honoring his service to the Lee County Community was handed to his wife by retired Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning.

“Bill took great pride in his profession. He was a consummate professional in EMT paramedic school many years back,” said Probate Judge Bill English.

Manning and Retired Lee County Deputy Coroner Charlotte Patterson were also honored with plaques for their years of service.

