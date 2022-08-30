Local law enforcement conducting Hands Across The Border

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Labor day weekend right around the corner, local law enforcement is on high alert for drunk drivers. For the 31st year, law enforcement on both state lines is coming together to stop dangerous drivers this holiday weekend.

Monday night, a checkpoint stop happened on the 13th street bridge. In connection with Hands Across the Border

During that stop, 48 traffic citations were given, four felony arrests were made, and one missing person was recovered. In addition, officers were able to get 21 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of meth off the streets.

What started as a bet between two troopers trying to lower crashes and fatalities during Labor Day weekend has turned into “Hands Across the Border”.

This initiative is a highway safety awareness event where state troopers, sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies surrounding Georgia set up various checkpoints. Alabama state troopers will be a part of this initiative

Kendra Mckinney, ALEA Recruiting Coordinator, says, “Its an honor to be able to partner with another state because you know we all have the same goals at the end of the day and that is to enforce our traffic laws and save as many lives as possible and reduce fatalities on our highways.”

Officers will conduct sobriety road checks on either side of their respective state lines and send a message that drunk and drugged driving is never tolerated in the southeast. Georgia state troopers say this is your warning.

Lieutenant Lance Green says, “Wanna give you a four pieces of advice to where you won’t meet one of us this weekend if you’ll slow down, put your seat belt on, don’t drink and drive and put your phone down, you probably ain’t gonna meet one of us.”

From 2016 to 2020, more than 30 percent of people are killed in crashes during the upcoming holiday weekend in Georgia.

From 2016 to 2020, 63 percent of those drunk driving crashes in Georgia took place during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Hands Across the Border event will be taking place until September 2nd.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.