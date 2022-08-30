Low crime numbers in Columbus thanks to new technology

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sheriff Greg Countryman and Mayor Skip Henderson says the proof is in the numbers.

“We have seen some of our numbers go down. It seems to be down by about 40-42%, and overall crime part one crimes are down by about 11%, this year over last year,” says Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

“Last year, we seized over 179 guns out of the hands of individuals who did not need them. To date we seized 249 weapons,” says Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

They both tell us to get numbers that low, it comes down to investment in high-technology crime-fighting tools.

“The council invested about 3 point 5 million so far out of an 8 million dollar spend to try to put technology out. So, we’ve got some mobile cameras that are extremely high tech that help allow us to make stronger cases.”

The sheriff’s department will get a new crime-fighting tool that allows bullets to be tested in gun violence cases.

“If there is a gun casing out there, we can get that casing and find out if that firearm has been used in another crime in another state or in another city. A lot of agencies are using this technology to solve a lot of murders,” says Countryman.

The technology allows both agencies, police and sheriff’s office, to work together closely.

“We feel like when we can collaborate with other agencies that have a greater reach than us, that that has been a huge key of success for us,” says Countryman.

“We are working with Georgia State Patrol and other agencies, including the Georgia State Attorney’s office,” says Henderson, working together to keep crime low.

“We are sending a strong message to those in the community that if you commit crimes in Muscogee County, not only are we going to come after you, we aren’t going to make it easy for you either,” says Countryman.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.