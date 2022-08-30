Business Break
Man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges in Auburn
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges including theft of property.

On Aug. 28, officers arrested 22-year-old Edward Dewayne Moore, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with theft of property second degree and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

The arrest stems from a theft that occurred on Aug. 28 - near the 2300 Block of Bent Creek Road. A victim reported that a suspect stole a wallet containing multiple debit/credit cards.

The victim reported that some of the stolen cards were used to make fraudulent purchases. Moore was developed as a suspect and after further investigation, he was arrested.

Moore was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond.

