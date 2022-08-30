Mostly Sunny the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a muggy day across the valley, but there is some relief in sight. A line of rain and storms is expected to move into our northern counties over the next few hours ahead of a cold front pushing drier air. For those who see this rain you will cool down quicker to those overnight lows in the 70s, and the slightly drier air will impact tomorrow’s “feels like” temperatures. This means Wednesday will be a ~little~ less muggy, but temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 90s throughout the valley. After that, mostly dry and hot conditions stick around until the end of the work week. On Friday, the front that pushed through will dissipate and allow afternoon showers and storms to push their way back in. Unfortunately the rainy pattern looks like it will stick around for most of our holiday weekend with a little drier weather on Labor Day itself. After that conditions continue to clear for the next work week!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.