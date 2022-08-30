Business Break
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative

Hands Across the Board initiative
Hands Across the Board initiative(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law officials kicked off the Hands Across the Border initiative on the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus, leading into Phenix City.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Muscogee County sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies are coming together to get dangerous drivers off the road and reduce the number of DUI-related traffic deaths.

Alcohol plays a role in 25% of traffic deaths in Georgia, according to the National Traffic Safety Administration. During Labor Day weekend, that number raises about 30%.

Countryman adds that drivers throughout the state will see increased law enforcement presence.

“We are proud to stand with each of our fellow law enforcement partners to keep our citizens safe on the road. Have a safe and happy upcoming holiday,” said Countryman.

The statewide initiative will include Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

