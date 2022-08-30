Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case

Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a man and a woman in relation to an unsolved homicide from 2000.

On April 23, 2000, Opelika police and rescue personnel responded to a call of an unresponsive 4-month-old child in the 400 Block of Raintree Street.

Responders found Jarquavious Hughley dead upon arrival, who at the time, was in the care of his mother Tomeika Hughley, and her associate, Bobby Beaty.

An autopsy was performed by the state’s medical examiner who ruled the manner of death to be homicide. At the time of the incident, no charges were filed.

Detectives reviewed the facts they had with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and found sufficient evidence to present the case to a Lee County Grand Jury. In April of 2022, the case was presented to the Lee Co. Grand Jury who returned an indictment against 43-year-old Tomeika Hughley and 42-year-old Bobby Beaty, charging them each with murder.

After the indictment, the U.S. Marshals arrested Beaty in Opelika on August 3, 2022, and Hughley in Dayton Beach, FL where she was extradited back to Alabama on August 27, 2022.

In addition to the murder charged, Hughley also faces a pending, unrelated charge of chemical endangerment of a child from a separate case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Mercer & Mikelle Harrison
Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Torrence 'Bookie' Hill
Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida

Latest News

north texas gunslingers
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
Lake Charles man arrested after shots fired call near 11th Street and Enterprise Boulevard.
Man arrested after shots fired call near 11th and Enterprise
Wichita County proposes 6% increase in property taxes
Wichita County proposes 6% increase in property taxes