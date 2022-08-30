Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ‘Working for Georgia’ tour stops in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City received a special visit from US Senator Raphael Warnock.

The stop was a part of his statewide ‘Working for Georgia’ bus tour.

People gathered at Friendship Baptist Church on Sixth Street as he spoke on his efforts to protect jobs and lower costs for families across the state after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Warnock also spoke on passing the jobs and competition bill, which was recently signed into law and will invest in domestic manufacturing, protect Georgia jobs and reduce reliance on foreign nations like China.

“We’ve got Fort Benning, we’ve got Columbus State, and I’m glad we passed the jobs and competition act. I would like to see Columbus be one of those regional tech hubs that come out of that build. I think there are a lot of bright minds, sharp young people on the campus of Columbus State.”

Warnock has three more events scheduled for the bus tour, with the next stop being in the Atlanta area.

