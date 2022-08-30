Steamy with a quick shower or storm for some later
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on this week! A quick moving system comes through later today giving us the chance of some showers and storms before it’s mainly dry mid week.
It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday after the morning fog in spots. Highs reach the 91 to 94 degree range with feels like temperatures nearing the triple digits before a chance of rain.
A weakening line of showers and a few storms is forecast to move in from the northwest mid to late afternoon through the evening.
The main timeframe is from about 4-10 PM ET. The closer you are to LaGrange, La Fayette and even Opelika the better your chances of rain are. The farther southeast you live from Columbus, the lower your chances of rain are. Around 30% of us are expected to get rain briefly.
Aside from a stray shower, Wednesday looks mainly dry. It will still be hot, just maybe a tad less humid by the end of the day. Highs again in the low 90s Thursday with a few isolated PM showers and storms.
It appears our rain coverage goes up Friday and Saturday to at least 40%, maybe a little higher. Hit-or-miss storms are in the forecast as we kick start the holiday weekend with plenty of dry time expected. While the rain chance may be a tad lower Sunday and Monday (Labor Day), some communities will still get wet. This is pretty much what you’d expect this time of year. We’ll continue to tweak the forecast as we get closer.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.