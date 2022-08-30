Business Break
Steamy with a quick shower or storm for some later

Tyler’s forecast
Very hot and muggy with a chance of showers and storms later in the day Tuesday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on this week! A quick moving system comes through later today giving us the chance of some showers and storms before it’s mainly dry mid week.

After a quick shower or storm possible later today, rain should be less likely mid week.
After a quick shower or storm possible later today, rain should be less likely mid week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday after the morning fog in spots. Highs reach the 91 to 94 degree range with feels like temperatures nearing the triple digits before a chance of rain.

With the humidity, it will feel close to 100° this afternoon before any rain approaches.
With the humidity, it will feel close to 100° this afternoon before any rain approaches.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A weakening line of showers and a few storms is forecast to move in from the northwest mid to late afternoon through the evening.

Spotty showers and storms are possible toward the end of the afternoon.
Spotty showers and storms are possible toward the end of the afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The main timeframe is from about 4-10 PM ET. The closer you are to LaGrange, La Fayette and even Opelika the better your chances of rain are. The farther southeast you live from Columbus, the lower your chances of rain are. Around 30% of us are expected to get rain briefly.

Rain chances are higher the farther northwest you go Tuesday versus the farther southeast you go.
Rain chances are higher the farther northwest you go Tuesday versus the farther southeast you go.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Aside from a stray shower, Wednesday looks mainly dry. It will still be hot, just maybe a tad less humid by the end of the day. Highs again in the low 90s Thursday with a few isolated PM showers and storms.

It appears our rain coverage goes up Friday and Saturday to at least 40%, maybe a little higher. Hit-or-miss storms are in the forecast as we kick start the holiday weekend with plenty of dry time expected. While the rain chance may be a tad lower Sunday and Monday (Labor Day), some communities will still get wet. This is pretty much what you’d expect this time of year. We’ll continue to tweak the forecast as we get closer.

Keeping an eye on the Labor Day Weekend forecast. Some showers and storms are in the forecast.
Keeping an eye on the Labor Day Weekend forecast. Some showers and storms are in the forecast.(Source: WTVM Weather)

