Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Notasulga woman was arrested on theft and fraud felony warrants in Auburn.

On Aug. 26, Auburn officers arrested 40-year-old Alisha Ann Stough, of from Notasulga, on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle burglary that occurred on May 5, 2022 near the 1600 block of South College Street. A victim reported that a suspect unlawfully entered a vehicle and stole property. A debit card that was stolen from the vehicle was also used to make fraudulent purchases.

Stough was developed as a suspect and after further investigation arrest warrants were obtained. Officers located Stough on August 26 and she was arrested in obedience to the warrants.

Stough was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.