Area business owners to host Entrepreneurs for God Business Conference

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - If you live in the viewing area and are interested in starting your own business listen up.

There’s an opportunity happening in Valley, Alabama that could give potentials business owners no matter their age the tools and motivation you need to get your business up and running.

The Entrepreneurs For God Business Conference is a way for people throughout the community to come out and learn how to maximize their business potential, increase revenue and get insight along with a faith-based principals from national and area entrepreneurs.

The Conference is hosted by Reginald and LaTanya Foreman, the owners of R and L Coaching and Consulting. They’ve coached many businesses to success.

Speakers at the conference include: Georgia media personality and business owner April Ross, WTVM Photographer and business owner Denise Mosley, former Financial Officer for the NFL Adrian Bracy and more.

The event is open to the public and includes topics like social media and marketing management, leaving your 9 to 5, business finance and even managing mental health.

The organizers said they’re also looking to get children and teens involved even if they can’t afford to attend the conference.

“When you talk to them a lot of them want to start businesses or don’t know what they want to do, said Organizer and Owner of R and L Coaching and Consulting Reginald Foreman.” “Then I thought if these youth can’t afford it and we get people to sponsor them and bring them in from a caliber of people who know more than me, mentor me or know just as much do about business. We want to heighten the youth and let them know if you have a dream and believe then it can keep you out of trouble.”

The sponsored ticket includes conference admission free lunch, contact information to business owners for free consultations and a free t-shirt.

The Entrepreneurs For God Business Conference is Saturday September 10 at the Exchange Center in Valley, Alabama. Tickets are $35.00 to attend.

If you have a business or just want to sponsor a child for the conference you can contact Reginald or LaTanya Foreman at 334-444-9856 or go to www.rlcoachingandconsulting.com. You can also register for the conference through their website.

Proceeds from the conference will go toward a youth campaign that highlights a faith- based youth character named Reggie the lion who promotes uplifting thoughts and faith based principals.

