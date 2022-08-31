Body of missing man found in Macon County, coroner says

Business Break
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Macon County Tuesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Macon County Tuesday.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, the body was discovered in the area of Highway 29 North.

The body was located near the Little Texas community, according to Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee.

Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley later confirmed the body was that of a missing man, who the coroner identified as Josh Barber.

