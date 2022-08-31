Columbus Animal Care and Control Center announces temporary 2-day amnesty program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Care and Control Center is announcing a two-day Amnesty Pilot Program.

Beginning September 6, all pet owners are able to reclaim their pets within the first two days after the pet’s arrival to the center - fee-free. Animal Care and Control is hoping that this new program will motivate owners to claim their pets within the first two days of impoundment - and not be charged an impoundment fee.

Animal Care and Control is located at 4910 Milgen Road in Columbus and is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The amnesty program is temporary. Violations of other local ordinances and state mandated requirements regarding vaccinations will continue to be enforced.

