Columbus Animal Care and Control Center announces temporary 2-day amnesty program

Beginning September 6, all pet owners are able to reclaim their pets within the first two days after the pet’s arrival to the center - fee-free.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Care and Control Center is announcing a two-day Amnesty Pilot Program.

Beginning September 6, all pet owners are able to reclaim their pets within the first two days after the pet’s arrival to the center - fee-free. Animal Care and Control is hoping that this new program will motivate owners to claim their pets within the first two days of impoundment - and not be charged an impoundment fee.

Animal Care and Control is located at 4910 Milgen Road in Columbus and is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The amnesty program is temporary. Violations of other local ordinances and state mandated requirements regarding vaccinations will continue to be enforced.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Columbus group offering classes, activities for citizens to learn something new
