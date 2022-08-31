Columbus group offering classes, activities for citizens to learn new hobbies
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You can teach an old dog new tricks, according to a group in Columbus that offers activities and classes for people wanting to learn something they’ve never done before!
News Leader 9′s Cheryl Renee spoke with Kurt Schmitz - a facilitator for the Columbus Academy for Lifelong Learning.
The full interview is below:
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.