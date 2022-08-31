Business Break
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus

(WCJB)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident leaves a Jacksonville man dead in Columbus, says Coroner Buddy Bryan.

According to Bryan, 79-year-old Ronald Middlebrook was visiting the area.

Middlebrook’s brother was driving the car at the time of the accident.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he died in ICU around 5:23 p.m.

Officials add charges are pending against the driver of the other car.

Middlebrook’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

