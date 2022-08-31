Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually assaulting children.(WRAL, JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) - A former Sunday school teacher will spend decades in a North Carolina prison for sexually assaulting children.

On Monday, Jonathan Young was sentenced to a minimum of 87 years in prison.

The 38-year-old was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children.

Prosecutors said Young assaulted at least three children at a church in the Benson area between 2003 and 2014. The youngest victim was 7 years old.

The church’s pastor said the sheriff’s office first told him about the allegations in 2014, but no charges were filed at that time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Mercer & Mikelle Harrison
Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Hands Across the Board initiative
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative

Latest News

Ga. experts speak about possible 3rd COVID booster shot
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus