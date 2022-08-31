John B. Amos Cancer Center to host free prostate cancer screenings

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Aug. 31, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

On September 17, the John B. Amos Cancer Center is hosting free screenings for men between the ages of 40 and 69 years old. The free screenings will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. EST.

Enter the cancer center through the rear (Radiation Oncology) entrance.

Men with a family history of prostate cancer and African American men in particular are considered high-risk, according to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Early detection is key.

The John B. Amos Cancer Center is located at 1831 5th Avenue in Columbus.

