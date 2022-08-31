Business Break
MESSY: Truck spills alfredo sauce all over interstate in Tennessee

The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.
The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Emily Van de Riet
Aug. 31, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Police in Memphis had to shut down part of an interstate after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled alfredo sauce all over the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce when it hit a retaining wall, Memphis police said.

Jars of the creamy sauce covered I-55 during the afternoon rush hour, impacting drivers’ commutes.

Road crews worked to clean up the mess and one woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc.

