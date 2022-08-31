Business Break
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported.

The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.

According to the singer-songwriter’s verified Facebook page, he’s from Cody, Wy.

Bell released his self-titled album debut in 2012 and another in 2014 called “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Police say the investigation into his disappearance and death is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

