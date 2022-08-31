Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County gang member was arrested on multiple felony charges in Columbus and Lee County.

On August 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office executed a felony warrant for the arrest of 29-year-old Jessie Favors. Upon arrival of police presence, Favors fled the scene. Favors was arrested and had minor self-inflicted injuries, due to jumping over fences to run from police.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Favors is a validated gang member and has violation of probation warrants for robbery and kidnapping in Lee County, as well as felony theft by taking, driving with suspended license, and no proof of insurance by the Columbus Police Department.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in this arrest.

Favors is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

