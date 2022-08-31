Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rainy Start to September

Elise’s Forecast
next few days
next few days(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve had a picturesque summer week so far, but the rain is moving back in the next few days. Tonight, minimal coverage of showers and thunderstorms into the evening hours. These will mostly be confined to our southern counties. Tomorrow we will see a slight increase in afternoon coverage of storms but they will again be limited to the south. By Friday the story begins to change. Moist conditions will be able to overtake the entire valley again - allowing for more widespread showers and storms in the evening hours. Heading into the long weekend that coverage only continues to increase. We will see a chance for showers and storms all day Saturday and Sunday, but the greatest coverage will still be in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but it will be a relatively gloomy holiday weekend. However, the cloudy and rainy conditions will bring afternoon highs back down to the upper 80s again. On Labor Day, we will see a bit of a drying pattern wedge its way in and drop rain coverage to 30%. This story stays the same for the next two days, but by the end of the week things are looking extra wet again. We will continue to keep you updated as these details come in!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Hands Across the Board initiative
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative
Cody Mercer & Mikelle Harrison
Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder
Notasulga woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn
Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn

Latest News

Highs reach the low to mid 90s Wednesday. Limited rain/storms today and they should mostly be...
Summer heat continues as we wrap up August
Hot and drier today with a stray storm or two south and east of Columbus. Rain chances rise...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
rain
Mostly Sunny the Next Few Days
Hot and steamy with a chance of showers and storms later in the day.
Steamy with a quick shower or storm for some later