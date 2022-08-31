Rainy Start to September

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve had a picturesque summer week so far, but the rain is moving back in the next few days. Tonight, minimal coverage of showers and thunderstorms into the evening hours. These will mostly be confined to our southern counties. Tomorrow we will see a slight increase in afternoon coverage of storms but they will again be limited to the south. By Friday the story begins to change. Moist conditions will be able to overtake the entire valley again - allowing for more widespread showers and storms in the evening hours. Heading into the long weekend that coverage only continues to increase. We will see a chance for showers and storms all day Saturday and Sunday, but the greatest coverage will still be in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but it will be a relatively gloomy holiday weekend. However, the cloudy and rainy conditions will bring afternoon highs back down to the upper 80s again. On Labor Day, we will see a bit of a drying pattern wedge its way in and drop rain coverage to 30%. This story stays the same for the next two days, but by the end of the week things are looking extra wet again. We will continue to keep you updated as these details come in!

