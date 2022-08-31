Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

SCAM ALERT: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of money scam

(Pixabay)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, multiple citizens have called about a money scam.

Officials say the scam caller says that they’re from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office - and that you have a warrant for your arrest for failure to appear. The scam caller also is asking for money via green dot card.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says this is a scam. - the agency will never let you know about a warrant over the phone, will never request money over the phone and will never request green dot or gift card payments for fines.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Hands Across the Board initiative
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative
Cody Mercer & Mikelle Harrison
Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Notasulga woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn
Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn

Latest News

Smiths Station man arrested on sexual abuse charges in Lee County
Smiths Station man arrested on sexual abuse charges in Lee County
Area business owners to host Entrepreneurs for God Business Conference
Area business owners to host Entrepreneurs for God Business Conference
City of Columbus employee pay study causing more questions than answers
City of Columbus employee pay study causing more questions than answers
Area business owners to host Entrepreneurs for God Business Conference
Area business owners to host Entrepreneurs for God Business Conference