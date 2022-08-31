SCAM ALERT: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of money scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, multiple citizens have called about a money scam.

Officials say the scam caller says that they’re from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office - and that you have a warrant for your arrest for failure to appear. The scam caller also is asking for money via green dot card.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says this is a scam. - the agency will never let you know about a warrant over the phone, will never request money over the phone and will never request green dot or gift card payments for fines.

