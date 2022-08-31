Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Smiths Station man arrested on sexual abuse charges in Lee County

Smiths Station man arrested on sexual abuse charges in Lee County
Smiths Station man arrested on sexual abuse charges in Lee County(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in a sexual abuse case from March 2022.

On March 12, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile female under the age of 18 that occurred in the 1200 block of Lee Rd. 249 in Smiths Station.

60-year-old Alonzo Banks Martin, of Smiths Station, was named as a known acquaintance and was named as a suspect at the time. During the investigation, evidence obtained suggested Martin had sexually abused the juvenile female along with her sister who is also under the age of 18.

Warrants were obtained but Martin was not located at the time. On August 30, sheriff’s deputies were able to make contact with Martin at his residence located in the 900 block of Lee Rd. 243 in Smiths Station. He was arrested and charged with:

  • 2 counts of sexual abuse, first degree
  • 1 count of giving a false name to law enforcement
  • 1 count of possession of marijuana, second degree
  • 1 warrant for failing to appear for giving a false name
  • 1 warrant for failing to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Martin is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $54,500 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Hands Across the Board initiative
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative
Cody Mercer & Mikelle Harrison
Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Notasulga woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn
Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn

Latest News

SCAM ALERT: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of money scam
Area business owners to host Entrepreneurs for God Business Conference
Area business owners to host Entrepreneurs for God Business Conference
City of Columbus employee pay study causing more questions than answers
City of Columbus employee pay study causing more questions than answers
Area business owners to host Entrepreneurs for God Business Conference
Area business owners to host Entrepreneurs for God Business Conference