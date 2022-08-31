Summer heat continues as we wrap up August

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We may be getting ready to head into September, but oftentimes that’s a continuation of the summer heat. That’s true this time around, too. Rain chances start to go up toward the holiday weekend.

Partly sunny at first on this Wednesday with a bit of an increase in sunshine as we head toward midday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out mainly southeast of Columbus; coverage will be 10-20% at the most. Highs reach 92 to 94° so it will be quite hot!

Not quite as muggy by tonight and tomorrow morning, especially in the northern half of the Chattahoochee Valley. Temperatures start off in the 65-70° range Thursday mainly north of Columbus, which is a slight change in the way the air feels this morning. Lows around 70-74° for the rest of us.

Don’t get any ideas; it will still be a scorcher Thursday afternoon! Highs easily climb back into the lower 90s. We’ll have more sun than clouds most of the day. However, we’ll have a few more storms around during the second half of the day. Rain coverage is around 20% with the best chances again south of Columbus.

Not the best timing, but rain chances do creep up Friday and the holiday weekend. We’re expecting around 40-50% coverage through at least Sunday. The greatest rain chances are expected in the afternoon and evening with a few showers otherwise. Still, it doesn’t look like a washout whenever do you get rain. Just have some inside plans ready to go like you would any other weekend in summer. A mostly cloudy sky and the scattered rain/storms will keep our highs in the mid to upper 80s. We may see a few less storms on Labor Day itself but we’ll see.

