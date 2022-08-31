Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Water issues in Marion County continue, impacting local school

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - About 80 people in Marion County, just 30 miles east of Columbus, still have water issues after a pipe leak in June. It recently impacted a local elementary school, where students were sent home early.

Today, officials talked about plans to move forward using COVID-relief funds.

When News Leader 9 first reported this issue in June, Marion County Manager Will Johnson said they had received a $1,000,000 grant to determine problem areas. Now, the county will use the funds to conduct research and upgrades.

Things have been different at L.K. Moss Elementary in Marion County for the past two days. The school was placed under a boil water advisory after a pipe leak Friday afternoon.

The school’s principal, Loranda Holmes, says they noticed they didn’t have water when their toilets wouldn’t flush.

“And because we could not use the bathroom at the time, we knew that we had to get our kids home,” said Holmes.

As a result, about 600 students were sent home after lunch Friday afternoon. The following morning, the staff bought gallon jugs and packs of bottled water.

“Over the weekend, we distributed all that water to all our classrooms. So we made sure that the students -- the teachers had water for the students,” said Holmes.

Cafeteria staff also switched to serving pre-packaged meals.

“And we’ve just not been cooking anything and we’ve been boiling water, using throwaway pans and just trying not to use the water -- using bottled water when we need something with water in it,” said Lunchroom manager Becky Weaver.

Bottled water was also placed in bathrooms along with hand soap and hand sanitizer until the boil water advisory was lifted. While the pipe leak was fixed, this issue still persists throughout Northern Marion County.

“There is still a boil water notice that affects about 80 people...80 residences, I’m sorry, {in} the highest elevations of the county in the northern part, primarily the Northeast,” said Marion County Manager William Johnson.

But Johnson says they have received a million-dollar grant to fix the problem, and they’ll now use the money for a hydrology study.

“The purpose of the hydrology study is to determine where we have pressure problems. Obviously, we already know that in the highest elevations of the county, but there are probably others that are caused by smaller pipes going into larger pipes,” said Johnson.

He says the research will last 14 to 16 weeks. In the meantime, the company hired will be responsible for installing meters, upgrading generators and wells.

The boil water advisory for the elementary school was lifted around 10:30 Tuesday morning. However, officials had to ensure all filters were cleaned and let the water run for a little while. But, we’re told things should be back to normal by Wednesday morning at least for the elementary school.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Cody Mercer & Mikelle Harrison
Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder
Hands Across the Board initiative
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
1 man arrested after assualting brother in Russell County

Latest News

City of Columbus employee pay study causing more questions than answers
City of Columbus employee pay study causing more questions than answers
Ga. experts speak about possible 3rd COVID booster shot
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus
Russell County High School renovates athletic wing
Russell County High School renovates athletic wing