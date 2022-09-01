Business Break
2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a search warrant led to over $14,000 seized in drugs.

On Wednesday, August 31, Michael Lee McKelvey and Harley Yvonne Commander were arrested for the following:

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking ecstasy
  • Possession of codeine with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine
  • Possession of hydrocodone
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug related objects

According to the sheriff’s office, incident to the execution of the search warrants, the following evidence was seized:

• Cocaine / 35.6 grams / Street Value $3,560.00

• Ecstasy / 183.9 grams / 690 pills / Street Value $3,450.00

• Methamphetamine / 6 grams / Street Value $600.00

• Alprazolam / 3 pills / Street Value $15.00

• Acetaminophen / 67 pills / Street Value $335.00

• Marijuana / 694.4 grams / Street Value $6,944.00

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $14,904.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Army Criminal Investigation with Ft. Benning, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple narcotics search warrants in Muscogee County.

