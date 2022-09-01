Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured.
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured.(Source: MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people dead and one person injured.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Torch Hill Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan says one male was dead on the scene - the second male was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he died from injuries at approximately 12:23 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The two victims have not yet been identified.

Another victim that was shot has non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we gather more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants
Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus
Notasulga woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn
Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn
City of Columbus employee pay study causing more questions than answers

Latest News

Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
Crews battled a house fire late Wednesday night in Columbus.
Crews battle house fire on 47th Street in Columbus
Local dentist develops mouth guard that’s helping Veterans fight symptoms of PTSD
Local dentist develops mouth guard that’s helping Veterans fight symptoms of PTSD