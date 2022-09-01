2 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people dead and one person injured.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Torch Hill Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan says one male was dead on the scene - the second male was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he died from injuries at approximately 12:23 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The two victims have not yet been identified.

Another victim that was shot has non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we gather more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.