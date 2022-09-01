Crews battle house fire on 47th Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews battled a house fire late Wednesday night in Columbus.

Flames erupted at a home at approximately 8:40 p.m. - located at 47th Street at 14th Avenue - in Columbus.

Columbus Chief Fire Marshal John Shull spoke with News Leader 9 on the incident. Shull says there are no injuries and they were able to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is still not known. It’s also unknown how many people are displaced from the fire.

