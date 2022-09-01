Business Break
Jacket on display to commemorate 40th anniversary of UA Coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant’s final season

Coach Bear Bryant jacket on display.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from The University of Alabama:

The 2022 Alabama football season marks the 40th anniversary of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s final season. To commemorate the anniversary, the Paul W. Bryant Museum on the campus of The University of Alabama is highlighting Coach Bryant’s legendary career and the impact he had - and continues to have even after his death - through a new exhibit that opens this weekend.

The centerpiece of the new exhibit is the jacket that Coach Bryant wore during his final game - the Liberty Bowl, where Alabama defeated Illinois 21-15 on Dec. 29, 1982. Generously on loan from Bryant’s grandson, Marc Tyson, this is the first time the jacket has ever been on public display.

Coach Bryant coached for 25 years at The University of Alabama and finished with a record of 232-46-9.

