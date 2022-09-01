LaGrange police searching for aggravated assault suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for an aggravated assault suspect(s).

On August 31, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of 100 block of Wynnwood Drive - in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area.

Once on the scene, it was discovered that two victims were standing outside of the apartment complex that had been struck as well as several vehicles in the parking lot including a vehicle occupied by one of the victims.

No one was injured in this incident.

An investigation was initiated by the Criminal Investigations Section. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603.

