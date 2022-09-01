Business Break
Rain Chances Going Up For Friday & Labor Day Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Drivers can expect a lot more traffic on the road as they head into the holiday weekend.
Drivers can expect a lot more traffic on the road as they head into the holiday weekend.(ky3)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some rain and storms around on Thursday, we expect more of them as we head into Friday and your Labor Day weekend. If you have plans to attend any high school football games, it won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to have the rain gear with you in case your stadium gets under a shower or storm at some point. The coverage of rain and storms will increase more into the Labor Day weekend with Sunday likely featuring the best shot at getting wet. There is still some fine-tuning that needs to be done, but needless to stay, if you plan on going to a college football game, have Labor Day travel plans, or just want to spend some time by the pool or fire up the grill, you will have to deal with a better chance of rain and storms. Highs will likely drop back down to the mid to upper 80s depending on the coverage of rain each day. For the rest of next week, our forecast remains a bit unsettled with daily rain and storm chances and highs generally staying in the 80s.

