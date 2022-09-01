Rain chances on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After drier weather the last couple days, rain and storms will become more common each day through the weekend.

Get the rain gear out and again! It's more likely you'll need it over the coming days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The slight respite from all the humidity in the northern half of our area will be short-lived as moisture comes back from the south. It will turn partly cloudy today. Hot again with highs in the low 90s before a chance of showers and storms rolls in after 2 PM ET. The highest rain chances should be east and southeast of Columbus but they will move toward the Chattahoochee River this evening.

Rain coverage will be around 30% on average Thursday with a little better focus just south and east of Columbus. (Source: WTVM Weather)

That means with a couple high school football games in our area tonight, there will be some rain and storms around. Even more activity spread throughout the area for Friday night’s games.

Rain could be near the two high school football games we have in our area tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

An even better potential for scattered showers and storms settles into the region Friday and most of the holiday weekend. While rain chances will be highest in the afternoons and evenings, we can’t rule out some activity even late at night or in the morning. More clouds than sun and some occasional rainfall will keep our highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. It won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to have inside plans ready to go at any time.

Rain chances peak over the weekend with scattered showers and storms a good bet at times. If we're lucky, coverage drops a little on Labor Day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage should drop a little as we go toward mid next week.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s will be common again after today thanks to more clouds and rain around. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.