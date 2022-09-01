Rain chances on the rise
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After drier weather the last couple days, rain and storms will become more common each day through the weekend.
The slight respite from all the humidity in the northern half of our area will be short-lived as moisture comes back from the south. It will turn partly cloudy today. Hot again with highs in the low 90s before a chance of showers and storms rolls in after 2 PM ET. The highest rain chances should be east and southeast of Columbus but they will move toward the Chattahoochee River this evening.
That means with a couple high school football games in our area tonight, there will be some rain and storms around. Even more activity spread throughout the area for Friday night’s games.
An even better potential for scattered showers and storms settles into the region Friday and most of the holiday weekend. While rain chances will be highest in the afternoons and evenings, we can’t rule out some activity even late at night or in the morning. More clouds than sun and some occasional rainfall will keep our highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. It won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to have inside plans ready to go at any time.
Rain coverage should drop a little as we go toward mid next week.
