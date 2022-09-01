Business Break
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announces new director, head coach for girls basketball

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announced the hiring of Bryant Thomas as its new director and head coach of Lady Vikings Basketball.

”Coach Thomas has a wealth of basketball knowledge, experience and passion for developing fundamentally sound players,” said Corry Black, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Athletic Director. “I look forward to our student-athletes growing both as players and people under his direction.”

Thomas is a Columbus native and is the founder of Perfect Practice Basketball Skill Development & Training. He has over 15 years of basketball experience as a coach, consultant and skills development trainer. Thomas has multiple state high school champions, All Bi-City, All Region & State team selections, collegiate signees, ESPN Top 100 players and top collegiate ranked players - all under his belt and expertise.

Thomas’ coaching background includes: assistant boys’ basketball coach at Brookstone (2016-2019); student assistant basketball coach at Columbus State University (2012-2014); lead skill instructor for Under Armour’s Best of the Best Camp (2010-2012), and AAU Coach (2005-present).

”I am excited about this opportunity to teach the sport I love to the Lady Vikings,” said Thomas.

In addition to this new role at St. Anne-Pacelli, Thomas serves as a middle school study skills instructor at the school.

