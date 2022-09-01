Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate

The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene...
The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene Miller, who’s trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost important paperwork.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an inmate who’s trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost important paperwork.

The state attorney general says the lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller doesn’t state a claim a judge could use to block the execution.

Miller is set to be put to death on Sept. 22 for a triple killing in 1999.

Alabama passed a law letting inmates select an untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia. Miller says he did just that, but the state says it doesn’t have the form.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured.
2 victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus
Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants
Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants
Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus

Latest News

The 21st-ranked Rebels open the season Saturday against Troy.
No. 21 Ole Miss opens season against Troy
Auburn center Nick Brahms is calling it quits on his playing career because of lingering knee...
Auburn center Nick Brahms ends career because of injury
Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid...
Man admits faking death to avoid sex abuse charges