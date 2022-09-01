Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Twitter tests ‘Edit Tweet’ feature

FILE - Twitter said it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and...
FILE - Twitter said it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and less stressful.”(Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Social media giant Twitter announced Thursday it is testing an edit feature for tweets.

“If you see an edited tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button,” the company tweeted on its official account. “This is happening and you’ll be okay.”

In a blog post, Twitter stated the feature would allow users to edit a sent tweet “a few times” with a 30-minute window following its publication.

The edited version will be marked to let readers know that it has been changed from the original, and people will be able to click on the label and see the edit history.

Twitter said “Edit Tweet” is being tested internally first then it is expanding access later in the month to users of Twitter Blue – its paid subscription service that offers additional features.

Users have been calling for an edit button for years on Twitter. There has not been a way to make changes to remove typos or errors once a tweet is sent since the company’s start in 2006.

Twitter said in its blog post that it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and less stressful.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants
Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus
Notasulga woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn
Woman arrested on theft, fraud felony warrants in Auburn
City of Columbus employee pay study causing more questions than answers

Latest News

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking...
Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida
Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the...
Studies find link between processed foods and cancer