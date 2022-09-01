Business Break
Valley father finds missing son dead

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - “I told him I loved him, I’m proud of him, I don’t know what he was going through. I don’t know what happened to him,” says Jamie Barber, father of Joshua Barber.

Through tears and grief, the father of 30-year-old Joshua Barber is still wondering what happened to his son.

“I turned around and saw the edge of the woods and that’s when I saw him lying there,” says Barber. He says a missed FaceTime call from Barber’s toddler daughters is what started the search for Josh from the family. This flyer circulated Facebook along with Barber making multiple Facebook posts pleading to the public for help in finding his son, who was last seen in Valley, Alabama.

“We didn’t know what his state of mind was, because he was struggling, when he can’t see his kids like he wants to he kind of goes into depression,” says Barber. Another reason why he says he had an urge to get up and look for his son.

“I just - I just, something said just go,” says Barber. And once he got a clue of where Josh’s cellphone pinged he drove to that area and found him, first he found the truck with the door open. Then after searching the nearby woods, he found his son’s decomposing body near a dirt road off exit 42 on Interstate-85 in Macon County.

“I don’t know what happened, I only know he’s dead, and I’m here grieving,” says Barber.

He says his son may have been battling his own issues but he had turned his life over to Christ.

“He did a long time ago, he had a drug problem and he went to rehab and he had found the Lord there,” says Barber.

Barber says he hopes no other father has to endure discovering the death of a child.

“It was tough I hope nobody has to ever see that I hope a daddy never has to see that,” says Barber.

