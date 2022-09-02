Business Break
City Services Center closed for the day due to mechanical issues

By Toni Miles
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ahead of the holiday weekend Columbus Consolidated Government announced the City Services Center, Tag and Property Office, and other offices located in the City Services Building will be closed for the rest of the day, Friday Sept. 2.

The City Service Center closure is to determine the cause of mechanical issues in the building. According to Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin, the issue is a bad odor coming through the air conditioning system. Although the odor is harmless crews are working to determine what the smell is and how to solve the issue.

The City Services Center will remain closed Monday Sept. 5 for Labor Day, and reopen Tuesday Sept 6 at regular business hours.

