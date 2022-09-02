Columbus Bank Executive passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people in the Fountain City mourning the death of Robert Anderson who passed away just last night. He accomplished many things in his lifetime, all the while keeping the City of Columbus at the forefront of his endeavors.

Robert Anderson died at his home at the age of 80 last night. His daughter tells me he had been battling prostate cancer for more than a decade. Starting as a teacher, continuing his career as a Synovus bank executive, and retiring from Citizens Trust Bank... Anderson will be missed by many.

More than a man who simply had a passion for the people of Columbus, Anderson broke racial barriers... working his way up from a school teacher to a prominent bank executive at CB&T, now known as Synovus. He was the bank’s first Black executive as senior vice president for governmental banking.

Anderson’s daughter, Shae Anderson, told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that her father was a selfless servant leader.

“The phone calls and messages we’ve gotten from so many people from across so many segments of the community that talk about how he impacted their lives whether when he first started at CB&T many years ago, through work through many one of the many organizations he worked with in the community...” Anderson said. “I think his legacy will impact generations to come... including the Fountain City Classic.”

Anderson was also a huge advocate on giving back to the youth. A member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, the Robert L. Anderson Purple and Gold golf tournament is named in his honor and has raised more than $600,000 dollars in college scholarships.

“Robert was involved through his fraternity and through a number of organizations,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said. “If he saw an opportunity he had to try to give back to the city of Columbus, he did. He made life fun. He believed life was for living and living in a manner that brought good opportunities to other people.”

No word yet on funeral arrangements for Robert Anderson. We will be sure to pass that information along to you once the family finalizes funeral plans.

