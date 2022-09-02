Columbus businessman Tripp Wade passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus community is mourning the death and remembering the legacy of Tripp Wade, a man who leaves behind not just countless family and friends, but an enormous impact on the Fountain City.

He unexpectedly died Wednesday night at age 62.

Tripp Wade: a man who wore many hats. Besides owning and operating Wade Cleaners, he was also heavily involved in the community. Friends and family tell News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that he had a passion for Columbus, specifically Midtown, hence why he served on the board and president of Midtown, Inc. for several years, which is an organization that works to sustain and enhance the neighborhoods and businesses in that area through education and advocacy.

“He was such a great guy,” Julio Portillo, Exec. Director of Midtown, Inc. told us. “What started as a professional relationship quickly became a good friendship. Tripp was always a good mentor and taught me a lot. He took me places I never imagined I would end up going. He meant a lot to me and our Midtown family as well.”

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said he and Wade’s friendship dates back to high school and that his shoes will be hard to fill.

“He’s one of those leaders that doesn’t seek the spotlight,” Henderson said. “He’s just one of those guys when he knows there’s a need, he jumps in there and gets it done. He’s an incredible family man. There’s going to be a void because of Tripp’s passing, and he’s going to be missed.”

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

