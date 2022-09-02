Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Community mourns loss of advocate icon in Columbus

Community mourns loss of advocate icon in Columbus
Community mourns loss of advocate icon in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man who helped shape the community died Thursday night.

80-year old Robert Lamar Anderson was the first African American executive at Columbus Bank and Trust or CB&T - which is now Synovus.

He also worked at Citizens Trust Bank on Macon Road for a number of years before retiring.

He was active in his church, the Muscogee County School District and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Plus, he worked tirelessly to help save The Liberty Theatre.

Anderson is also a Spencer High School graduate.

He was married for 35 years, had 4 daughters, and 2 grand-children whose lives he also played a very active role in. Anderson was often described as hardworking, God fearing, family oriented, kind-hearted, consistent, and loyal.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
2 arrested during search warrant, over $14K seized in drugs in Columbus
2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured.
Victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants
Muscogee County gang member arrested on multiple felony warrants

Latest News

Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host Big Shred Day Event
Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host Big Shred Day Event
Ambulance generic
1 injured in Americus shooting incident