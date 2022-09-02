Community mourns loss of advocate icon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man who helped shape the community died Thursday night.

80-year old Robert Lamar Anderson was the first African American executive at Columbus Bank and Trust or CB&T - which is now Synovus.

He also worked at Citizens Trust Bank on Macon Road for a number of years before retiring.

He was active in his church, the Muscogee County School District and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Plus, he worked tirelessly to help save The Liberty Theatre.

Anderson is also a Spencer High School graduate.

He was married for 35 years, had 4 daughters, and 2 grand-children whose lives he also played a very active role in. Anderson was often described as hardworking, God fearing, family oriented, kind-hearted, consistent, and loyal.

