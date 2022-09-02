Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The owner of a well-known Columbus laundry business has passed away.

62-year-old Tripp Wade was the owner of Wade Cleaners - founded by his grandfather.

Wade was involved in charitable projects and served on the board of Midtown Columbus Inc. for a decade.

He was also a member of the CSC Network, which represents independent rental laundries in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

McMullen Funeral Home says his celebration of life is September 6 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Wildwood Avenue.

