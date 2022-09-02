Business Break
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The owner of a well-known Columbus laundry business has passed away.

62-year-old Tripp Wade was the owner of Wade Cleaners - founded by his grandfather.

Wade was involved in charitable projects and served on the board of Midtown Columbus Inc. for a decade.

He was also a member of the CSC Network, which represents independent rental laundries in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

McMullen Funeral Home says his celebration of life is September 6 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Wildwood Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

