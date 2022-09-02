Business Break
Construction on Hwy 165 causing windshield damage to vehicles

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “There’s a lot of loose gravel out there, so it’s inevitable, it’s going to happen,” says Ahman Davis, owner of ASAP Autoglass in Columbus.

There are signs throughout Highway 165 in Fort Mitchell warning drivers about the condition of the road. You may see a few saying, “loose gravel, bump, grooved pavement, or uneven lanes.”

The construction is causing a lot of stop-and-go traffic with only one lane open in each direction. Drivers on one side have to sit and wait as drivers pass from the other, causing long waits and frustrated motorists.

Some drivers who travel this road leave with either chips or cracks in their windshields.

“Everyday, it’s a pain in the butt.” says Mary Beth Dailey, a Fort Mitchell resident. “I was going into town the other day, and a rock shot up into my windshield and cracked it.”

Several people contacted News Leader 9, trying to figure out how they can avoid having to foot the bill for the cost of repairing their windshields. Several are filing insurance claims against the company in charge of the paving project and sharing their complaints online.

As these drivers try to get in touch with the company, their claims are denied due to lack of evidence.

Take a look at one viewer’s denied claim:

Loose gravel debris is cracking windshields and the paving company insurer is declining claims.
Depending on your insurance company, windshield damage may not be covered, or you’ll have to pay the deductible.

The best advice is to avoid this area altogether if possible. If you must travel on 165, slow down to prevent the chances of debris popping up and damaging your windshield.

