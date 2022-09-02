Business Break
Father, daughter facing felony charges for setting raccoon on fire, sheriff says

Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty charges after setting a raccoon on fire.(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By WWSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A father and daughter in Florida are facing felony charges for allegedly burning a young raccoon.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Alicia Kincheloe, 30, recorded a video of a raccoon being burned in a dumpster on Aug. 11. Investigators said the incident involved Alicia Kincheloe and her father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe.

WWSB reports Roddy Kincheloe stabbed the raccoon with a pitchfork. After lunch, the two returned to the dumpster to find the animal still alive. Roddy Kincheloe reportedly told his daughter to get a gasoline can from his truck before the animal was set on fire.

Deputies said Alicia Kincheloe admitted to pouring gasoline on the raccoon and setting it on fire. According to the sheriff’s office, a second video obtained by investigators showed the charred remains of the raccoon.

“They will be held accountable,” Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said. “This is the wrong place to do a crime like this.”

Hoffman called the act “a sick and terrible thing to do” at a Friday news conference. The sheriff also said the father and daughter would face the “full force” of the law.

Authorities said Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe are facing felony charges, including aggravated animal cruelty. Alicia Kincheloe is also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to dispose of the animal’s body.

According to Hoffman, Alicia Kincheloe didn’t have a prior criminal record, but Roddy Kincheloe has an extensive criminal history.

The sheriff said his office had been criticized for taking weeks to arrest the suspects, but it took time for his deputies to compile evidence and obtain signatures on warrants before the arrests were made.

