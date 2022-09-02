Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host Big Shred Day Event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank is getting ready to help people throughout the Chattahoochee Valley as they prepare for their 3rd Annual Shred Day Event.

Feeding the Valley serves over 18 counties between Georgia and Alabama. The organization distributes over 600 thousand pounds of food on a monthly basis.

Now they want to help you keep your identity safe.

The event is scheduled for Saturday September 10th from 9am until noon. It’s an opportunity to dispose of all of your old financial records, bank statements, bills, receipts and personal information in a safe way.

The food bank has partnered with River Mill Data Management who will have a shred truck on site. Staff at Feeding the Valley said the event is free and open to the public and there’s no limit to how many boxes of documents you can bring.

All they ask is that you make a donation to the food bank big or small

“We do ask for a donation, a monetary donation or food, " said Feeding the Valley Food Bank CEO and President Frank Sheppard. “We always take can food donations. Can food inventory is very low. We’re in a shortage it’s very difficult in today’s supply chain. They’re relatively inexpensive so, go to the grocery store load up some and bring them too us.”

The Big Shred Day will take place right on the grounds of the food bank at 6744 Flat Rock Road in Midland.

It is a drive-thru event so you can stay right in your car and let the volunteers collect your bag or boxes so you can avoid the hot temperatures.

Documents will not be viewed to protect your privacy.

