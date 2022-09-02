GBI: 2 Columbus men arrested on multiple child exploitation charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Muscogee County men have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children, says the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

According to investigators, the CEACC completed two separate search warrants that led to the arrest of 38-year-old Kevin Perry and 32-year-old Christopher Hovey.

Officials charged Perry with two counts of sexual exploitation of children and Hovey with six counts.

The agency received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the suspects’ possible possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators were able to obtain search warrants for both homes which ultimately led to the criminal charges.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the warrants and arrest.

Both suspects are being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

