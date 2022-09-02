Georgia’s Democratic lawmakers want answers about Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia lawmakers are now demanding answers from Wellstar about closing the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta.

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and his colleagues from Georgia’s congressional delegation have sent a letter to Wellstar’s CEO Candice Saunders urging the company to “reverse course” on their decision to close the hospital.

“We implore you to rethink this decision and reverse course. At minimum, you must delay this decision until there is a plan in place, in consultation with the City of Atlanta and neighboring hospitals, to absorb these patients. We also request an immediate briefing from Wellstar that details the company’s decision-making process and its plans for mitigating the consequences of any closure on the community, the local economy, and hospital workers. Communities need access to quality health care to survive, and we have no doubt that the closure of AMC will have direct consequences on the lives of people in Atlanta” wrote Senator Warnock and his colleagues.

“The Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is less than a mile from Ebenezer Baptist Church, where I serve, and I do pastoral visits there frequently. I know all too well that this potential closure will strain Atlanta’s already stretched-thin health care system and jeopardize Atlantans access to care. I will be doing everything in my power to stop this closure, and work with Wellstar and the City of Atlanta to mitigate the consequences of any closure on the community, workers, patients and the local economy,” Senator Reverend Warnock added.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA), U.S. Representatives Nikema Williams (D-GA-05), Lucy McBath (D-GA-06) and Hank Johnson (D-GA-04) joined Senator Warnock in signing the letter.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is also demanding answers from Wellstar. He has given them a deadline of Sept. 16 to explain their actions.

The closing of the hospital, which has a Level 1 trauma center, has caused much concern in the community among health professionals and residents.

