Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture

Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was taken into custody in Central America. (Source: KFMB)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A suspected killer on the run for six years appeared in court on Friday for the murder of his girlfriend in California.

Raymond McLeod was arraigned for the 2016 death of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.

Police said McLeod and Mitchell lived in Arizona but were visiting friends in San Diego when she was found dead in an apartment.

According to investigators, McLeod fled the country after her murder but was arrested in El Salvador earlier this week.

Investigators say Mitchell’s mother, Josephine Wentzel, is a former detective who helped authorities in the international search for McLeod.

“The number one thing for this conference is ‘yes, I got him.’ He’s never going to get away again. He’s not going to be released from that jail if I could have something to do with that,” Wentzel said.

Before his arrest, McLeod was on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested during search warrant, over $14K seized in drugs in Columbus
2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus
Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured.
Victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze
Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer...
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight
Columbus Bank Executive passes away
Columbus Bank Executive passes away
Lower gas prices fueling Labor Day travel
Lower gas prices fueling Labor Day travel